Trump redesignates Houthis as terror group, undoing Biden's previous reversal

US President Donald Trump redesignated the Yemen Houthi group, known formally as Ansar Allah, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), the White House announced on Wednesday.

The White House said the decision was a reversal of the Biden administration's previous removal of the Houthis from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Trump had initially designated the Houthi group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization back in January 2021, during his first presidency.

The White House statement noted that after one month in office, the Biden administration reversed the Houthis designation.

The statement also pointed out the effects of this decision, adding that "As a result of the Biden administration’s weak policy, the Houthis have fired at US Navy warships dozens of times, launched numerous attacks on civilian infrastructure in partner nations, and attacked commercial vessels transiting Bab al-Mandeb more than 100 times." Houthi fighters take part in a parade for people who attended Houthi military training as part of a mobilization campaign, in Sanaa, Yemen December 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo)

"The Executive Order directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with others, to recommend the re-designation of the Houthis within 30 days," the statement continued.

Working to 'eliminate' the Houthis

The White House claimed that with Trump in office, it will be "the policy of the United States" to work with regional partners to "eliminate the Houthis capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and thereby end their attacks on US personnel and civilians, US partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea."

Additionally, the statement called on United Nations partners, nongovernmental organizations, and contractors operating in Yemen to be jointly reviewed by the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Secretary of State.

"Following this review, the President will direct USAID to end its relationship with entities that have made payments to the Houthis or which have opposed international efforts to counter the Houthis while turning a blind eye towards the Houthis terrorism and abuses," the statement concluded.