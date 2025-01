Palestinian security forces have detained Mohammed al-Atrash after preventing him from covering the continuing Israeli operation in the city of Jenin, Al Jazeera Arabic reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the PA said the ban was imposed over “inciting” material, “misinformation, sedition and interference in Palestinian internal affairs.”

Al Jazeera denied the allegations, saying the arrest was “in line with the [Israeli] occupation’s actions against its staff.”