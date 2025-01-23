Jerusalem Post
South Sudan suspends social media platforms over videos of Sudan killings

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 23, 2025 08:50

South Sudanese authorities have suspended access to social media platforms for a minimum of 30 days after videos depicting the alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan's El Gezira state triggered riots and deadly revenge attacks.

The block was to be implemented at midnight on Wednesday, Napoleon Adok, Director General of the National Communications Authority, wrote in a letter dated Wednesday to internet service providers.

"This is culminating from the recent upheaval in Sudan, that has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media posts," Adok wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

