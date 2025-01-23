Trump signs order related to AI, aide says

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order related to AI to "make America the world capital in artificial intelligence," his aide told reporters in the White House's Oval Office.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Musk doubted the group can put together the funding for the project.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk said. "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”

Trump, taking questions from reporters at the White House on Thursday, was asked if Musk's criticism of the AI deal bothered him.

"It doesn't. He hates one of the people in the deal," Trump said of Musk. "People in the deal are very, very smart people. But, Elon, one of the people he happens to hate. I have certain hatreds of people, too."

As for Musk's claims about insufficient funding, Trump said: "I don't know if they do, but you know, they’re putting up the money. The government’s not putting up anything, they’re putting up money. They’re very rich people, so I hope they do.”