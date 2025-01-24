Hamas confirmed on Friday that it will hand over the names of four hostages that are set to be released on Saturday as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal between Israel and the Gazan terror organization, the Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network reported.
Hamas confirms it will hand over names of four hostages to be released Saturday - Quds News Network
