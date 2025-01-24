Jerusalem Post
At least 12 Palestinians killed in West Bank since Tuesday, UN rights office says

By REUTERS

Israeli operations in the West Bank have killed at least 12 Palestinians since Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said on Friday.

"Our office has verified that at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, most of them reportedly unarmed," he told a televised briefing.

"We are also concerned by repeated comments from some Israeli officials about plans to expand settlements further still and a fresh breach of international law. We recall again that the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into territories it occupies also amounts to a war crime."

