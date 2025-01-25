WATCH: Israel clears hundreds of mines from Golan Heights Syrian border

The Israel National Mine Action Authority has cleared some 200 mines from the Syrian border area of the Golan Heights over the past two weeks, the Defense Ministry stated in a Thursday post to X/Twitter.
An area of approximately 12.5 acres has reportedly thus far been cleared.
