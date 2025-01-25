Hostage Families Forum urges sensitivity ahead of hostage release

Ahead of the release of the four hostages, the Hostage Families Forum urged the public to show sensitivity to the hostages and their families.

“The Hostage Families Forum calls on the public and the media to show sensitivity and respect towards the female hostages being released from Hamas captivity and their families in light of the distressing images that may appear in Arab media during the moments of release,” the forum stated. “These young women and their families face a future with very complex challenges ahead.”