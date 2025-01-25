Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, claiming they were proselytizing to children, Iranian media say

By REUTERS

Iran said on Saturday it had arrested 13 adherents of the banned Baha’i faith for proselytizing to children and adolescents, local media reported.

A statement by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit, carried by state media, said the arrests were made in the central city of Isfahan.

It said the 13 arrested “were acting illegally and were indirectly promoting their ideological deviation by exploiting children and adolescents.” It did not elaborate.

The Islamic Republic considers the Baha’i faith a heretical offshoot of Islam.

There are an estimated five million Baha'i followers spread across more than 190 countries.

Yemen's Houthis release 153 prisoners with support from ICRC
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:25 PM
Arbel Yehoud will be released next week, Hamas says
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:02 PM
Prime Minister's Office welcomes release of four hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 12:15 PM
IDF's Hagari: IDF 'seriously concerned' for Bibas family's safety
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 12:08 PM
Red Cross tells IDF it has hostages, on way to Israeli forces in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 11:19 AM
Hamas says 70 Palestinian prisoners to be freed Saturday to be deported
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 10:57 AM
Hostage Families Forum urges sensitivity ahead of hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:45 AM
IAF helicopters ready to fly hostages to hospitals in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:45 AM
Red Cross to meet with Hamas to collect hostages shortly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:35 AM
WATCH: Defense Ministry clears hundreds of mines from Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 09:19 AM
Reuters image captures swastika graffiti on IDF vehicle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 08:03 AM
US orders pause to programs allowing temporary immigrant settlement
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 06:00 AM
Trump administrations asks federal agencies to terminate diversity roles
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 05:11 AM
Hegseth narrowly wins confirmation to become US defense secretary
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 05:09 AM
US says Rubio held call with Yemeni PM to discuss Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 03:16 AM