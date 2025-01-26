Jerusalem Post
North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles, vows tough stance on US

By REUTERS

North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile test on Saturday, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The country's leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test, according to the report, which described it as a test-fire of an "important weapon system."

The underwater-to-surface strategic cruise missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers and flew between 7,507 and 7,511 seconds before hitting their targets, KCNA reported.

In a separate KCNA report on Sunday, North Korea's foreign ministry vowed the "toughest counteraction" against the United States as long as Washington "refuses" Pyongyang's sovereignty.

The military alliance and joint drills between South Korea and the US were to blame for the growing tensions in the region, the ministry said in a statement carried by KCNA.

The statement came as US President Donald Trump said during an interview on Thursday that he would reach out to Kim again after the two developed a working relationship in Trump's first term.

