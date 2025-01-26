Senior Hamas officials said that mediators are working to apply pressure on negotiations for the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, according to a report from Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday.
Hamas to Arab media: Mediators working to apply pressure for release of Arbel Yehoud
By REUTERS01/26/2025 09:32 AM
