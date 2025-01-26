Jerusalem Post
Hamas to Arab media: Mediators working to apply pressure for release of Arbel Yehoud

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 26, 2025 09:37

Senior Hamas officials said that mediators are working to apply pressure on negotiations for the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, according to a report from Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday.

IDF wounds five in southern Lebanon - report
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 09:32 AM
Netzarim corridor to remain closed until hostage Arbel Yehoud released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 08:20 AM
US teacher put on leave after calling Palestinian child an extermist
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 04:08 AM
North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles, vows tough stance on US
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 03:22 AM
IDF Arabic spox. to Gaza residents: Approaching Netzarim axis is banned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 02:27 AM
US may put 'very big bounty' on Taliban leaders, Marco Rubio says
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 01:56 AM
Trump says he may consider rejoining WHO
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 11:33 PM
Flights halted for Afghans approved for special US visas
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 10:46 PM
Border Police officers shoot at attackers from Shuafat, injuring one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:21 PM
US State Dept. celebrates release of four released hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:09 PM
Netanyahu's trial to be held on three days next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 09:55 PM
Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/25/2025 09:30 PM
Kristi Noem confirmed by US Senate as Trump's Homeland secretary
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 07:30 PM
Economic Affairs Committee chair Likud MK David Bitan hospitalized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 04:50 PM
Egoz Unit soldier severely wounded during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 04:36 PM