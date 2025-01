Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi responded to the IDF's Operation Iron Wall in Jenin in a speech on Sunday, Al-Akhar reported. "The enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will be met with escalation," he said.

The Houthi leader warned against "military escalation in all areas." He also warned "those loyal to America and those who appease it" against "getting involved."