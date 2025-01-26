IDF eliminates PIJ terrorist in Gaza, fires warning shots at suspects who 'posed a threat'

In southern Gaza, IDF troops killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, the military announced Sunday.

In central Gaza, IDF troops fired warning shots at several groups of suspects who were approaching them.

‏The IDF said that they are determined to fully maintain the terms of the ceasefire agreement in order to return the hostages but will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat.‏

The IDF urged Gaza residents to follow its announcements and stay away from troops stationed in the area.