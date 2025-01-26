Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF eliminates PIJ terrorist in Gaza, fires warning shots at suspects who 'posed a threat'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In southern Gaza, IDF troops killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, the military announced Sunday.

In central Gaza, IDF troops fired warning shots at several groups of suspects who were approaching them.

‏The IDF said that they are determined to fully maintain the terms of the ceasefire agreement in order to return the hostages but will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat.‏

The IDF urged Gaza residents to follow its announcements and stay away from troops stationed in the area.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Chikli cancels trip to European Parliament due to security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 09:34 PM
IDF troops in south Lebanon operate against Hezbollah supporters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 09:03 PM
Yemen's Houthis leader warns against violation of Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 06:38 PM
Trump envoy to visit Israel to oversee Gaza ceasefire, report says
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 05:45 PM
Jordan says it firmly rejects any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 05:43 PM
Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for keeping his promise to support Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMICHAI STEIN
01/26/2025 05:05 PM
Smotrich appoints Ilan Rom as Finance Ministry director general
By MAARIV
01/26/2025 03:59 PM
Three released female hostages complete medical checks after week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 02:48 PM
IAF drone strikes armed individuals in Balata, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 02:23 PM
Israeli fire kills one Lebanese soldier in southern Lebanon, army says
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 12:52 PM
Conditions 'not yet in place' for safe return of Lebanese citizens
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 12:36 PM
Hamas: Mediators working to apply pressure for release of Arbel Yehoud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 09:20 AM
Netzarim corridor to remain closed until hostage Arbel Yehoud released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 08:20 AM
US teacher put on leave after calling Palestinian child an extermist
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 04:08 AM
North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles, vows tough stance on US
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 03:22 AM