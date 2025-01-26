Jerusalem Post
UN experts decry arrest of pro-Palestinian American journalist in Switzerland

By REUTERS

UN human rights experts and activists condemned on Sunday the arrest of an American, pro-Palestinian journalist in the Swiss city of Zurich, saying it raised concerns about freedom of speech.

Ali Abunimah, the executive director of online publication Electronic Intifada - which calls itself "Palestine's weapon of mass instruction" - was arrested by Swiss police on Saturday ahead of a speech in Zurich, the organization said in a statement.

"The climate surrounding freedom of speech in Europe is becoming increasingly toxic, and we should all be concerned," said Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied territories.

