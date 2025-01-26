Israel airlines told not to land in Paphos, Cyprus

Israeli airlines suspend Paphos flights over unspecified security concerns, redirecting passengers to Larnaca instead.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 26, 2025 23:32
Israeli airlines, including El Al, Arkia, and IsraAir, have been instructed by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) not to fly to Paphos in Cyprus on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

According to N12, the three airlines confirmed that all flights to Paphos have been suspended "due to security reasons that cannot be made public."

Additionally, a Shin Bet representative told N12 that flights would be rerouted to the airport at Larnaca instead.

Flights to Paphos cancelled 

Passengers who were supposed to fly to Paphos on Israeli planes have told Israeli media that they've received notice of flights being either canceled or diverted to Larnaca.

According to Ynet, passengers have not been barred from independently traveling to Paphos after landing in Cyprus.



