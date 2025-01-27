White House: Lebanon ceasefire to be extended to February 18

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is set to be extended to February 18, the White House announced on Sunday.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the statement read.

The statement further noted that Israel, Lebanon and the US would begin negotiations on the return of the Lebanese prisoners captured following October 7, 2023.

Shortly after the announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that his country would continue to comply with the agreement until February 18.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said it had fired warning shots at dozens of suspects in southern Lebanon, some of whom approached the troops in a vehicle sporting Hezbollah flags. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, some 22 people were killed in the incident.

On Friday, the United States said that a ceasefire extension was desperately needed. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. January 24, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops remain in some areas of southern Lebanon

On Friday, a security source told The Jerusalem Post that the security cabinet approved for IDF troops to remain in certain areas of southern Lebanon beyond the planned 60-day withdrawal deadline outlined in the November 27 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal.

The IDF had already begun withdrawing from significant parts of southern Lebanon in late December.

Amichai Stein and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.