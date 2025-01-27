IDF Spokesperson in Arabic publishes guidelines for Gazans returning to northern Gaza

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichai Adraee, released approved routes for residents of the Gaza Strip to return to northern Gaza in a post on X/Twitter early Monday morning.

Residents will be allowed to begin moving north on foot via the Netzarim corridor and through Rashid Street beginning 07:00 on Monday.

#عاجل إعلان عاجل الى سكان قطاع غزة بناء على الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل اليه برعاية الوسطاء حيث ستدخل التعليمات التالية حيز التنفيذ:⭕️سيسمح بعودة السكان مشيًا على الأقدام الى شمال قطاع غزة عبر طريق نتساريم ومن خلال شارع الرشيد (طريق البحر) اعتبارًا من الساعة 07:00 صباحًا… pic.twitter.com/ICaqMzGGSk — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 26, 2025

The announcement also confirmed that vehicles will be allowed to move north via Salah al-Din starting 09:00.

Adraee's statement came following Israel's confirmation that hostage Arbel Yehoud would be released from Gaza captivity.

Israel had previously stated that Gazans would be barred from moving north until the release of hostage Arbel Yehud was confirmed.