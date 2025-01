Hezbollah announced that they "are not participating in internal or external negotiations regarding the extension of the ceasefire by 60 days" and that they "adhere to the text of the agreement" and to Israel's withdrawal without any delay," Israeli media reported on Monday, citing Hezbollah-linked news outlet al-Akhbar.

"[Lebanese] authorities felt that Hezbollah are not willing to enter into any type of new negotiations," the report stated.