The Prime Minister's Office security officials announced they had detained reporter Moriah Asraf for questioning on Monday, claiming that she was caught snooping in the office of the Prime Minister's spokesman in Kirya in Tel Aviv; Channel 13 denied the claims.
Channel 13 reporter detained by Prime Minister's Office security for rummaging through desks
By LIRAN AHARONI01/27/2025 07:21 PM
By REUTERS01/27/2025 07:07 PM
By REUTERS01/27/2025 06:40 PM
By REUTERS01/27/2025 05:50 PM
By REUTERS01/27/2025 03:12 PM
By REUTERS01/27/2025 01:16 PM
By REUTERS01/27/2025 12:25 PM