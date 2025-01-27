Jerusalem Post
Bank Hapoalim chooses Noam Hanegbi as chairman

By MAYA LEVIN/GLOBES/TNS

Bank Hapoalim's board of directors chose Noam Hanegbi as the new chairman of the bank on Monday. Hanegbi will replace Reuven Krupik, who ends his term as chairman on February 17, 2025, and steps down from the board of directors after nine years.

Hanegbi, 66, has served as an external director on Bank Hapoalim's board of directors since 2019. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee and is a member of the Credit, Audit, Corporate Governance, and Stakeholder Committees, as well as the Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the US Authorities.

Hanegbi has an extensive background in banking and technology. Among his senior positions, he served as head of the information systems and ICT division of Maccabi Health Services, head of the operations and information division, and manager of the retail banking division and the marketing division at Israel Discount Bank. In addition, Hanegbi served as a director and chairman of a variety of companies, including Mercantile Discount Bank (director), Discount Mortgage Bank (chairman), Israel Credit Cards-CAL (director), Diners Club Israel (director), and Shiva (chairman and director).

