The spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that there is yet to be an exact date for the release of Arbel Yehoud and two other hostages, in comments during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The agreement has been reached for the release of Arbel Yehud and two other hostages - but there is still no exact date for this release, but it will take place before Friday."

The belief was that the exchange, which was not originally planned for, will take place on Thursday.