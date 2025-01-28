Jerusalem Post
Serbian prime minister quits as anti-corruption protests persist

By REUTERS

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking official to step down amid a wave of anti-corruption protests that have spread across the country.

The anti-government demonstrations sprang up in the wake of the roof collapsing at a railway station in the city of Novi Sad, killing 15 people and leading to calls for Vucevic to quit.

What began as small gatherings in Novi Sad have ballooned and spread to the capital Belgrade as students, teachers and other workers have turned out in their thousands to blame the station disaster on corruption within the government of President Aleksandar Vucic.

