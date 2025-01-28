US Senate blocks bill to sanction International Criminal Court

Legislation that would have imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court in protest at its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister was blocked in the US Senate on Tuesday.

The chamber voted 54-45, meaning the measure, which had already passed the Republican-majority House of Representatives, could not get the 60 yes votes needed in the 100-member Senate to advance the bill.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman voted against the bill, writing on X after the vote, "Deeply disappointed by the outcome of the ICC sanctions bill. My vote follows Israel—not the ICC that equivocated the democratically elected leader of our special ally to the terrorists and rapists of Hamas."