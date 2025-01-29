Tel Aviv police arrest illegal resident from Hebron

Israel Police arrested an illegal resident at a higher education institution in Tel Aviv who was impersonating a different person, Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

The police received a report about a suspicious person in the educational institution. A police unit from the North Tel Aviv motorcycle division arrived at the scene and questioned the 19-year-old resident of Hebron in the West Bank, who presented to the officers a digitally forged document as well as identification details belonging to someone else.

He was incarcerated and brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where he was indicted for illegal residence and the use of a forged document. There was also a request to hold him until the end of the legal proceedings.