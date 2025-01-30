Netanyahu: Whoever dares to harm our hostages is taking their life in their own hands

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the return of the hostages on Thursday in a video statement published on X/Twitter.

"Agam, Arbel, Gadi - welcome home! The entire State of Israel embraces you, and so do my wife Sarah and I," Netanyahu began.

He also stated that "this release was achieved primarily due to our heroic soldiers, and it was also accomplished thanks to the firm and resolute stance we maintained during the negotiations. We will not accept any violation of the agreement."

אגם, ארבל, גדי - ברוך שובכם הביתה! מי שיעז לפגוע בחטופינו - דמו בראשו. pic.twitter.com/ZFezTEvUBO — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 30, 2025

"During the release of our hostages today, we witnessed shocking events. We made it clear to the mediators that we would not accept any risk to our hostages. I also want to add: whoever dares to harm our hostages will have their blood on their own hands [be taking their life into their own hands]."