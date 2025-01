US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said on Thursday he believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "committed to the process" of implementing the hostage deal.

Witkoff also noted that he emphasized to Netanyahu the need to move forward even after the first stage of the deal is implemented.

Witkoff stated that after his visit to Gaza, he estimated that the reconstruction of the Strip would take 10–15 years.