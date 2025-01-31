Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU restarts Rafah border crossing mission, says foreign policy chief Kallas

By REUTERS

The European Union has restarted its civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

The health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza said the first Palestinians - injured civilians and terrorist fighters - would enter Egypt on Saturday via the Rafah crossing, which has been shut to human traffic since last May.

People will only be allowed to travel in one direction, from Gaza to Egypt, for the time being, officials said.

Kallas announced on Monday there was broad agreement among member states that the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) could play a "decisive role" in supporting the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"The EU’s civilian border mission deploys today (Friday) to the Rafah Crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis. It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she posted on X.

Israel receives list of hostages to be released on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 11:43 AM
Police solve December Rahat murder, background believed criminal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 09:16 AM
Woman stabbed in northern Galilee, taken to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 08:38 AM
China offers condolences over Washington air disaster
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 06:33 AM
US airstrike in Syria kills senior operative of al-Qaeda affiliate
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 02:29 AM
US congressional offices warned not to use DeepSeek, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 02:14 AM
IDF fighters shot and hit two terrorists who threw Molotov cocktails at
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 12:50 AM
US Treasury Department withdraws from climate change group
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 12:14 AM
Trump hardens stance on Egypt taking in Palestinians against Sisi's refu
By HANNAH SARISOHN , REUTERS
01/30/2025 11:15 PM
Witkoff: Hostage deal is working well, we must continue implementing it
By WALLA!
01/30/2025 10:48 PM
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa gives first speech in office
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 10:11 PM
Hamas' armed wing announces killing of its terrorist leader
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 07:32 PM
Ichilov hospital: After initial assessment, Gadi Moses is stable
By URI SELA
01/30/2025 07:11 PM
Trump says authorities have 'strong opinions' on causes of Washington plane crash
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 06:45 PM
Yamam forces kill wanted terrorist in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 04:36 PM