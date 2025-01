Police are offering a 10,000 euro reward for information relating to an arson attack carried out on the premises of the police dog unit in Munich last week, BILD reported on Friday.

A number of buses and 23 police vehicles were burnt, and the total damage was said to have reached two million euros.

The Attorney General's Office in the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism took over the investigation as it is believed that the crime could be politically motivated.