One suspect killed, another arrested after firing at police in Kafr Kara

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2025 07:32

The police killed one suspect and arrested another after the suspects began firing at officers in the Arab-Israeli city of Kafr Kara early Saturday morning, the Israel Police stated.

Police reportedly encountered the two armed suspects after they were reported to be shooting at a residential building. They ignored the police's demands to stop and then began shooting at the officers instead, who returned fire.

The killed suspect was a man in his twenties, and the other was arrested and evacuated for medical treatment, the Israel Police added.



