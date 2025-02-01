Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel preparing to release security prisoners as part of hostage deal

By EFRAT FORSHER

The Israel Prison Service announced Saturday morning that it is operationally and logistically prepared for the release of security prisoners as part of the ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas.

"We received the list of security prisoners expected to be released from the various prisons so that we can bring the hostages home," the IPS stated.

It was further stated that "upon receiving approval from political authorities, the terrorists will be transported from Ofer Prison by the Red Cross to release points in the West Bank... to the Kerem Shalom crossing point."

This is a developing story.



