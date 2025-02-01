UNRWA rejects 'terror hub' label on West Bank facilities, acknowledges terrorists occupied center

The United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, denied on Saturday allegations levied by the IDF that its Jenin centers were acting as a "terror hub."

"UNRWA refutes in the strongest terms the allegation that its facilities in the West Bank constitute ‘terror hubs’, an assertion made today by a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces in relation to the Jenin Camp Health Centre," UNRWA stated.

The UN agency noted, however, that one of its facilities was occupied by Palestinian combatants.

"UNRWA has not been able to maintain full control of this facility since at least 17 December," UNRWA admitted in its statement, adding, "Israeli counterparts were informed accordingly."

"The occupation of the Health Centre by Palestinian armed actors was condemned on record by UNRWA on 20 December, calling for them to vacate the premises," UNRWA added, claiming the weapons found inside the facility were placed by "Palestinian armed actors" and UNRWA had been unable to safely remove them.