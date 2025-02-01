Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA rejects 'terror hub' label on West Bank facilities, acknowledges terrorists occupied center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, denied on Saturday allegations levied by the IDF that its Jenin centers were acting as a "terror hub."

"UNRWA refutes in the strongest terms the allegation that its facilities in the West Bank constitute ‘terror hubs’, an assertion made today by a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces in relation to the Jenin Camp Health Centre," UNRWA stated.

The UN agency noted, however, that one of its facilities was occupied by Palestinian combatants.

"UNRWA has not been able to maintain full control of this facility since at least 17 December," UNRWA admitted in its statement, adding, "Israeli counterparts were informed accordingly."

"The occupation of the Health Centre by Palestinian armed actors was condemned on record by UNRWA on 20 December, calling for them to vacate the premises," UNRWA added, claiming the weapons found inside the facility were placed by "Palestinian armed actors" and UNRWA had been unable to safely remove them. 



Related Tags
UNRWA Headline
Israel Prison Service preparing to release prisoners as part of deal
By EFRAT FORSHER
02/01/2025 07:40 AM
One suspect killed, another arrested after firing at police in Kafr Kara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2025 07:30 AM
US envoy Grenell says he's returning from Venezuela with six Americans
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 02:31 AM
US to start to moving migrants to Guantanamo 'hopefully within 30 days'
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 02:25 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Ecuador, GFZ says
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 01:40 AM
Trump admin to take down most government websites at 5 pm, CBS reports
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 12:00 AM
US top diplomat Rubio discussed path forward in Gaza with Saudis
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 11:48 PM
Trump says Japan's prime minister will visit next week
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 11:38 PM
Trump says he will speak with Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 11:32 PM
Reports of terrorist infiltration into Israel were false
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 10:18 PM
UK's Prince Andrew emailed with Jeffrey Epstein, emails reveal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 09:39 PM
New York doctor indicted for prescribing abortion pill to teen
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 09:24 PM
White House says it applauds release of hostages from Hamas captivity
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 09:10 PM
Germany looks for answers at Munich police station torched in arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 08:06 PM
Netanyahu and Trump expected to meet twice on Tuesday
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 07:51 PM