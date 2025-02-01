Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rafah border crossing opens for first time since May to allow exit of Palestinian patients to Egypt

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2025 12:53

The Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza opened on Saturday afternoon for the first time since May to allow the exit of Palestinian patients to Egypt.

IDF admits Hamas official not killed year after announcing death
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/01/2025 12:44 PM
Pakistan military statement: 18 paramilitary soldiers killed
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 12:33 PM
UNRWA denies allegations Jenin operations are 'terror hub'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2025 10:57 AM
Israel Prison Service preparing to release prisoners as part of deal
By EFRAT FORSHER
02/01/2025 07:40 AM
One suspect killed, another arrested after firing at police in Kafr Kara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2025 07:30 AM
US envoy Grenell says he's returning from Venezuela with six Americans
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 02:31 AM
US to start to moving migrants to Guantanamo 'hopefully within 30 days'
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 02:25 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Ecuador, GFZ says
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 01:40 AM
Trump admin to take down most government websites at 5 pm, CBS reports
By REUTERS
02/01/2025 12:00 AM
US top diplomat Rubio discussed path forward in Gaza with Saudis
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 11:48 PM
Trump says Japan's prime minister will visit next week
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 11:38 PM
Trump says he will speak with Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 11:32 PM
Reports of terrorist infiltration into Israel were false
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 10:18 PM
UK's Prince Andrew emailed with Jeffrey Epstein, emails reveal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2025 09:39 PM
New York doctor indicted for prescribing abortion pill to teen
By REUTERS
01/31/2025 09:24 PM