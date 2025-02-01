Jerusalem Post
Thailand's foreign minister, chief of defense visits the five returning Thai hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2025 15:01

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Chief of Defense Forces General Songwit Noonpakdee, and Thai Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya visited the returning Thai hostages at the Shamir Medical Center on Saturday morning.

The five released Thai hostages, with Thai government representatives, held a Zoom meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who congratulated them on their return and asked them about their condition.

The returned Thai hostages are expected to stay at the medical center for several more days and undergo a series of tests before being released.



