Iceland says UNRWA is 'irreplaceable' during ceasefire deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iceland's foreign ministry said that it "deeply regrets" that Israel's laws against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have taken effect. 

The foreign ministry said UNRWA had "never been more needed" than during the current ceasefire in Gaza. 



