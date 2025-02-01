Jerusalem Post
Halevi emphasizes need to maintain high level of readiness on all fronts, especially West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized the need to maintain high levels of readiness even as hostages return home during a situational assessment on Saturday, the IDF announced.

"Today, we completed the important return of three additional civilians. We continue to maintain a high level of readiness across all fronts, with an emphasis on the West Bank."

He conducted the situational assessment at the Hostage and Missing Persons Command Center alongside Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea, and the Head of the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon, during the return of the three civilian hostages from Gaza.



