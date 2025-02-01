Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu on hostage release: Our firm stance has yielded results

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put out a statement on Saturday evening claiming that his government's firm stance on how the hostages are to be released had yielded results following the release of the hostages Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas on Saturday morning.

"Ofer, Yarden, Keith - how good it is to see you home! Together with all the citizens of Israel and with many around the world, my wife and I were so excited to see you with us."

"We made it resolutely clear that we would not accept the violation of the agreement. We insisted on this and brought forward the release of three of our hostages by a week," he said. "As you saw today - this firm stance has proven itself."

"We will continue to act with determination to return them to the land and achieve all the goals of the war. With God's help - we will do it, and we will succeed."



