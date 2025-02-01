Netanyahu, Katz decide on next IDF chief of staff, announcement to be made shortly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have reportedly made a decision on the identity of the next IDF chief of staff, Israeli media reported Saturday evening.

The next IDF chief of staff will likely be Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir.

The announcement will likely be made Saturday night or Sunday morning before Netanyahu flies to meet US President Donald Trump.

Current IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi announced his resignation in mid-January, citing the IDF's failure on October 7. His resignation will go into effect in March.