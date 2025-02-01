Jerusalem Post
'You are not alone': Ex-hostage sends message to families whose loved ones are still in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2025 20:46

Former hostage Doron Steinbrecher told the families whose loved ones have not yet returned from Gaza, "You are not alone," in a Saturday video statement featured at Hostages Square. 

"We continue to fight for you, and we will do everything - I will do everything until everyone returns home and until you can close this circle, and we're together until the end. The first moment I leave here, I'll be there with a sign in hand," Steinbrecher said as thousands gathered in Tel Aviv.

"The last time I sat with a camera pointed at me was in captivity," she said. "This whole thing takes me back to all the hostage videos I filmed and saw. But now I'm sitting comfortably on a couch with my family, watching me in a warm and pleasant place. And as difficult as this is, it was important for me to film this video to convey my message and my request and to show that I'm okay."

Steinbrecher added that her well-being is still a "process" for her that will not end in a week or two.  

She then thanked everyone who "supported and embraced" her family and those who are "embracing" her now. She also thanked the IDF for their service. 



