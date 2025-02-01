Military officials, Israeli leaders congratulate Zamir on his appt. as IDF chief of staff

Military and political officials congratulated incoming IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir on his Saturday appointment.

Current IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said he was "confident" that Zamir "will lead the IDF forward in light of the challenges ahead."

"I congratulate Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir on his election as the 24th chief of staff of the IDF," Halevi wrote. "I have known Eyal for many years, and I am confident that he will lead the IDF forward in the face of the challenges ahead. I wish him much success," Halevi stated.

"In the coming weeks, we will complete a professional and high-quality transfer of command over the IDF," he added. Current IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi with incoming IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir. (credit: IDF)

Halevi's resignation

Halevi is scheduled to step down in March. He announced his resignation in mid-January, citing the IDF's failure on October 7 as the reason for his resignation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz made the announcement on Saturday evening that Zamir was their pick to replace IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Israel reacts

Yesh Atid chair and opposition leader Yair Lapid congratulated Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir for his appointment as the next IDF chief of staff in a Saturday statement.

"Congratulations to Eyal Zamir, the right person for the position. The entire nation of Israel is behind you," Lapid said in the statement.

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Amir Baram, said he had "no doubt he [Zamir] will excel in this role, demonstrating the necessary combat leadership and strategic vision given the current challenges."

"I would like to congratulate my colleague and friend, Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir, on his selection as the next Chief of Staff of the IDF," Baram wrote in a statement. "I will assist my commanders in the preparation and transition process as needed, and I wish Eyal a smooth and successful entry into this important position."

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant said that he trusted Zamir's abilities to lead the IDF.

"I know Eyal and believe in him, trust his skills and experience, and am confident that he will successfully lead the IDF in the face of the complex security challenges Israel will encounter in the coming years," Gallant wrote in a statement.