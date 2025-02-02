Netanyahu heads to Washington as first foreign leader to meet with Trump

"I am now leaving to meet with President Trump in Washington. The fact that that this is Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader is testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American Alliance," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters before boarding his plane, Wing of Zion, on Sunday.

"It also is a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship, which has yielded important results for Israel and the Middle East."

"I believe that in the meetings, we will discuss the critical issues - Hamas, the return of the hostages, and the Iranian axis that threatens the entire world. By working together, we can further change the Middle East, strengthen Israel's security, expand the agreements, and bring a remarkable era ofpeace out of strength," he concluded.