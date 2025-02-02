Jerusalem Post
Trump states Canada should become 51st State to avoid tariffs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US President Donald Trump stated that Canada "should become our Cherished 51st State," in a post on TruthSocial on Sunday.

In his post, Trump queried why the US is paying "hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," stating that the US doesn't need anything Canada has. "We have unlimited energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use." Trump continued.

Canada is only viable through US subsidies, and that Canada should become the 51st State in order to get improved lower tax rates, "far better military protection," as well as "NO TARIFFS!," Trump concluded.

