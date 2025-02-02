Jerusalem Post
Israel working towards US tariff exemption, Israel's economic attaché says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yoav Seidel, Israel's economic attaché to Washington, stated that his team is working hard to grant an exemption for Israel if universal tariffs are imposed by Washington, Israeli media reported Sunday evening.

