Yoav Seidel, Israel's economic attaché to Washington, stated that his team is working hard to grant an exemption for Israel if universal tariffs are imposed by Washington, Israeli media reported Sunday evening.
Israel working towards US tariff exemption, Israel's economic attaché says
By REUTERS02/02/2025 08:10 PM
