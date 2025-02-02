Emily Damari returns to Kfar Aza home from which she was kidnapped

"I returned to the place where my nightmare began 485 days ago and closed only part of the circle I had so longed to complete," former hostage Emily Damari wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, detailing her visit to the home in Kfar Aza from which she was kidnapped on October 7.

"But like me, there are still 79 hostages who need to close their own circles and are waiting to be made whole again," she added.

"We cannot stop here. We must bring everyone—every single one—back home," she noted, further writing, "I will feel my true victory only when they return."

Damari was released from captivity in late-January as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.