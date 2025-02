Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) following the IDF's activities in the West Bank which are part of Operation Iron Wall, Palestinian Authority state media WAFA on Sunday evening.

Abbas called on the UNSC to "intervene urgently" and "assume its responsibilities to provide international protection for the Palestinian people" WAFA reported.

WAFA also reported that Abbas called on the US "to intervene immediately."