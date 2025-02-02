Jerusalem Post
Jordan reportedly seeking to deport 2001 Sbarro bomber - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2025 21:38

Jordan is reportedly seeking to deport Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi, a Jordanian-born terrorist responsible for the 2001 Sbarro bombing in Jerusalem, which killed 15, including two US nationals, according to Sunday evening reports in Israeli media citing Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV.

Al-Tamimi was originally sentenced to 16 life sentences by Israel but was released as part of a prisoner exchange for the release of Gilad Shalit in October 2011. She was deported directly to Jordan upon her release.

The US Justice Department unsealed a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for al-Tamimi in March 2017, with the FBI adding al-Tamimi to its Most Wanted Terrorists List with the US State Department Rewards For Justice offering a $5 million reward for information.

Jordan has refused to extradite al-Tamimi over recent years despite pressure from Washington. However, these reports notably come amid Jordanian King Abdullah II's planned visit to Washington next week.



