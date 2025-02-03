Ukraine demands urgent response on issue of POW executions by Russian army

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday that an increase in number of Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russian forces requires an urgent international response. A UN body reported on Monday that it had recorded an "alarming rise" in reported executions in recent months.

The @UNHumanRights confirms Russia's growing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. At least 79 cases since the end of August 2024.This could be one of the largest campaigns of intentional POW murder in modern history.These atrocities demand urgent international action. — Andrii Sybiha (@andrii_sybiha) February 3, 2025

"The world must not only condemn, but also take urgent action. We need new and effective international legal tools, and concrete steps to hold the perpetrators accountable," Sybiha said on X.