Ben-Gvir associate summoned to testify by police internal investigation unit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 3, 2025 17:44

A senior official at the National Security Ministry, Chief of Staff Hanamel Dorfman, has been summoned to testify at an investigation by the Police Investigations Department, which handles internal police investigations, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The main suspect in the case is the Commander of the National Security Directorate, Lt.-Gen. Avishai Mualem, who has also been summoned for questioning at the Police Investigations Department.

Former Religious Zionism MK Zvi Sukkot has also been summoned.

This is a developing story.



