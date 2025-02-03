Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Senate committee votes Tuesday on Gabbard for intel post, source says

By REUTERS

The US Senate intelligence committee will hold what is expected to be a close vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a source familiar with the process said on Monday.

The vote is expected to be close, as the panel of nine Republicans and eight Democrats decides whether to recommend the nomination to the full Senate.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed doubts about the choice of Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat and combat veteran without significant intelligence experience, to serve as the nation's top spy overseeing all 18 US intelligence agencies.

 

 

Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 05:06 PM
IDF demolish house of Jenin Palestinian who killed one Israeli soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 04:55 PM
Ben-Gvir associate summoned to testify by police internal investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 04:33 PM
Dana Gas says production at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field to continue
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 04:24 PM
Police-Com. is in the US to promote cooperation with US law enforcement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 04:08 PM
Smotrich: Deal with Saudi Arabia impossible if demand Palestinian state
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/03/2025 04:00 PM
Hamas prisoners allegedly roam free in Cairo, Hamas tells Arab media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 03:52 PM
Ukraine demands urgent response on issue of POW executions by Russia
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 03:04 PM
At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 11:34 AM
Levin refuses to sign Amit's Supreme Court appointment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 10:32 AM
Stabbing incident seriously wounds 40-year-old man in Abu Ghosh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 07:27 AM
Home Front Command to conduct siren test in Herzliya on Monday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 07:19 AM
IDF to conduct exercise in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 06:13 AM
Ukraine drone attack sparks fires at oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 05:40 AM
North Korea says it will respond strongly to US provocations
By REUTERS
02/02/2025 11:32 PM