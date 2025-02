The military prosecution filed indictments against Ezz El-Din Malouh and three accomplices on Monday for carrying out a shooting attack at the Al-Khader Junction in December, in which 12-year-old boy Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha was murdered.

The four planned to carry out a shooting attack with the aim of causing the deaths of Jews, according to the indictment.

As a result of the shooting, Yehoshua was killed, and additional passengers were injured.