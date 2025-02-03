'USAID has long strayed from original mission' - State Department

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was appointed as Acting Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), as a way to gain control and understand the agency's activities better, the Department of State said on X on Monday.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has long strayed from its original mission of responsibly advancing American interests abroad, and it is now abundantly clear that significant portions of USAID funding are not aligned with the core national interests… — Department of State (@StateDept) February 3, 2025

The moves comes as the administration launches a sweeping review of USAID's funding and activities, citing concerns that the agency has "long strayed" from its mission of advancing American interests abroad.

According to the State Department, the review will assess whether USAID's foreign assistance aligns with the administrations "America First" agenda, potentially leading to a major reorganization. Rubio has already notified Congress of the effort, signaling a broader push to rein in spending and reshape the agency's priorities.